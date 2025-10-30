Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP to show fathers’ birth certificates before campaigning

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the proposed special intensive revision, and asked people to gherao and tie up local BJP leaders when they come for campaigning until they produce the birth certificates of their fathers and forefathers.

“If the local BJP leaders enter your locality for campaigning, gherao them and ask them to bring the birth certificates of their fathers and grandfathers first before they start campaigning,” Abhishek said.

“Tie them to a tree or a post — but don’t assault them, as we believe in peace. Tell them to bring their certificates first if they want to talk about unity. Ask them to bring your father’s and grandfather’s birth certificates, and your grandmother’s, too. The certificates that Amit Shah and the Modi government have sought from us — let them show theirs first before campaigning,” he added.

Abhishek wondered whether the name of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s father featured in the electoral rolls.

“Can they show the birth certificate of Amit Shah’s father?” Abhishek asked after visiting the family of 57-year-old Pradeep Kar, who allegedly died by suicide out of

fear of the NRC, a day after the Election Commission announced the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories on Monday.

A birth certificate is one of the 12 documents, including Aadhaar, that can be used to prove the identity of a person whose name was not found in the mapping with the 2002 electoral roll.

Abhishek’s remarks sparked controversy, with BJP leaders questioning whether his comments stemmed from panic over the SIR.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said they were not worried about what the Trinamool leader had said, as they believe it is the governor or the Election Commission’s responsibility to ensure the political rights of all parties.

“People don’t care about what he (Abhishek) said. Has the state become a separate country? It is the duty of the custodians of the Constitution to ensure our democratic rights. The Election Commission or the governor will take care of such comments,”

Bhattacharya said, adding that the Trinamool was trying to stage a “poor drama” over Kar’s death.

His predecessor and Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar said the Election Commission should take cognisance of Abhishek’s statement.

Kar’s death has become a major issue for the Trinamool to highlight how the SIR has triggered panic among the people of Bengal, which the party claims is a veiled form of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process.

During his Tuesday press conference, Abhishek had said that an FIR should be lodged against Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar for Pradeep Kar’s death.

Abhishek also announced that once the enumeration process begins on November 4, Trinamool will set up camps across the state to assist

people.

“SIR enumeration forms will be circulated from November 4, but don’t worry — Trinamool camps will be everywhere to help you. There is no reason to fear. The SIR will start on the 4th, and until the form-filling process ends, I will be on the streets,” said Mamata Banerjee’s heir apparent.

“If you face any problem, contact the local leader, BDO or panchayat office, councillor or municipality office, or any ward or panchayat pradhan holding a party post. We are with you,” he added.

Stay together: Mamata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that genuine voters of the state should stay well and be able to exercise their rights.

“We celebrate all festivals — dhormo jaar jaar, utsav shobar. I have nothing else to ask for. I only want the country and the state to stay well. I do not want any divide and rule. The democratic rights of every individual must remain intact.

“All genuine voters should stay well and be able to exercise their rights. We have to strengthen our democracy and keep its pillars strong,” said Mamata at a Jagaddhatri Puja event in Posta Bazar in the evening.

“The Constitution has laid down equal rights for all. The biggest religion is humanity. There are different kinds of people, but you will only be strong if you stay together. You will collapse the moment you are divided,” she added.

“May you all stay well and prosper. Those who are jealous will always be so. Let them be jealous, and those who want to learn, let them learn. Let people grow and succeed. Do not fight,” she said.