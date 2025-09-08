A bird's eye view; 78-foot-high structure with telescope, selfie zone and swings on top

Alipurduar is known for its lush green tea estates and forests, with the hills of Bhutan forming a majestic backdrop. Tourists will now have the option to catch a bird’s eye view of the natural beauty of the northern district, as well as the Alipurduar town.

The Maa Seva Amusement Park at Majherdabri, around eight kilometres from the district headquarters, has built a 78-foot-high glass tower overlooking the pristine surroundings of the region.

“I saw a glass bridge at Rajgir in Bihar. This encouraged me to build a similar facility at the entertainment park here. I gathered information and contacted an engineering construction company in Mumbai. They suggested that a glass tower would be more attractive and appropriate for the park. Accordingly, I went ahead and last Friday, we opened the glass tower for visitors,” said Arindam Ghosh, owner of the park.

“As far as I know, it is the second such glass tower in the country. There is another one at Ahmedabad in Gujarat,” he added.

A source said construction of the tower was completed in December last year. However, certain legal issues delayed the formal opening.

“I thank the district magistrate for her initiative to facilitate the opening of the tower. Over the past couple of days, hundreds of people have visited the park and climbed the tower to observe the Buxa Tiger Reserve, the hills in Bhutan, tea estates, and Alipurduar town. We hope that in due course, it will be an unskippable attraction for tourists in the district,” Ghosh added.

The tower, which is 78 foot high, is made of steel and glass. At the top, the floor and railing are of glass, which allows for a 360-degree view of the scenery. A telescope, swings and a selfie zone have also been installed at the top. Visitors ascend the tower through the stairs.

The park is gaining popularity among tourists, locals and residents from the neighbouring districts. There are water sports facilities, a snow world and as many as 50 different activities for children and adults alike.

“We have also introduced two package tours via bus for tourists. They can visit places like the Jaldapara National Park, Phuentsholing, Jainti, and Sikiajhora with their families,” said Ghosh.