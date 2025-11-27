7.64 crore forms circulated, 82% digitised: Bengal’s voter roll update nears completion

West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has reached an advanced stage, with nearly the entire electorate now covered.

An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed up to November 27, the 24th day of the exercise, an Election Commission official said on Thursday.

The state-wide process, which began on November 4 ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, has touched 99.8 per cent of voters.

“A total of 7,64,85,274 enumeration forms have been distributed among bona fide citizens for uploading details digitally ahead of the publication of the final rolls in February 2026,” the official said.

The numbers also point to a strong digital uptake. According to the official, 6,35,38,971 forms have already been digitised, 82.91 per cent of the total submissions.

The Commission expects the remaining forms to be processed over the next few weeks as it moves toward finalising the updated rolls.