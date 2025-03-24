50-year-old headmaster from Murshidabad donates blood for 65th time

Baisampayan Banerjee, a 50-year-old headmaster from Murshidabad, donated blood for the 65th time last week.

Known as a good Samaritan among his peers and neighbours, he regularly posts on Facebook to help those in urgent need of blood. His commitment to this cause goes beyond just spreading awareness — he leads by example.

Last Wednesday, Banerjee donated blood — his blood group is A+ — for the 65th time at Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital, inching closer to his personal milestone of 100 donations.

He took a break from his duties at Daulatabad NBS High School in Behrampore to donate blood for Akramul Haque, a 61-year-old ailing resident of Jalangi.

"His son contacted me after seeing my Facebook post. I left school and went to the blood bank at Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital to donate blood," Banerjee said. "I will post on Facebook again after 90 days when I am fit to donate blood once more."

His journey as a blood donor began in 1992 when he was a first-year student at Krishna Nath College in Behrampore. "It was at a college blood donation camp where I donated for the first time," he recalled.

Over the years, he made it a habit to participate in blood donation camps organised by clubs or political groups. After 2000, his frequency of donations increased. By 2015, he started a structured approach—donating every three months after announcing on Facebook.

"I donate every quarter because blood replenishes in 76 days. After waiting another 14 days, I can safely donate again. Blood donation not only saves lives but also benefits the donor," he said.

"Each time I donate, my body produces fresh blood, which strengthens my immune system. It’s a win-win—helping others and keeping myself healthier."

Lying in his hospital bed, Akramul Haque expressed his gratitude. "I never imagined getting blood so easily. I’ve never heard of someone with such a passion for helping others. Despite his responsibilities as a headmaster, he arrived early, donated blood, wished me a speedy recovery and even told my son to call him if we needed any more help. He has saved my life. This kindness is beyond any repayment."

Dr Auranjeb, a medicine specialist at Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital, confirmed the health benefits of regular blood donation.

"After donating, fresh blood is replenished in the body within 76 days, and after 14 more days, a person becomes fit to donate again. Repeated blood donation stimulates the production of new blood, strengthening his own immunity," the doctor said.

"So, this teacher is not just doing a great service for others — he is also benefiting himself," the doctor added.