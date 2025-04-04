5 of family injured in attack by relatives

Five persons of a family were injured when they were attacked by a relative and his associates in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

Sources said Nabab Ali, a resident of Hawargari village in Cooch Behar 1 block, went to the house of his nephew Ziaul Haque and hurled abuses at him. Ali was accompanied by his son and others.

When Haque protested, he and his family members were allegedly attacked by Ali and his accomplices. The attackers used sharp weapons and lobbed crude bombs.

After the attack, Ali and others fled. Neighbours took the injured to the MJN Medical College & Hospital, where they are still under treatment. “My uncle, his son, and some others attacked me and my family without any reason,” said Haque.

Godown fire

A fire broke out in a godown stocked with jute and tobacco at Sahebganj Road in Dinhata on Thursday.

Sources said the blaze broke out around 2.30pm. Seven fire engines from Dinhata, Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga and Tufanganj brought the blaze under control by around 7pm.