47-year-old found hanging near Kolkata home; family blames stress over SIR documents

A 47-year-old man from the city's South Dum Dum area was found hanging from a tree near his home on Monday morning, with his family claiming he had been distressed for days over issues linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.

The deceased was identified as Baidyanath Hazra, a resident of RN Guha Road of ward 9 of South Dum Dum Municipality, they said.

"Hazra was a driver and resided with his wife and two children. The family claimed that he had been worried because his name had not appeared in the 2002 electoral rolls, and he had no old documents since his parents had died during his childhood," the officer of Barrackpore police commissionerate said.

The family members also claimed that Hazra had been anxious despite his name being present in the current electoral rolls and after neighbours had tried to reassure him.

"He had not been eating properly for several days. His wife said he left home around 2 am on Sunday, leaving his phone behind, and did not return," he added.

Locals spotted his body hanging from a tree on Monday morning and alerted the family.

Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

