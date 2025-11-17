IMD forecasts fog across West Bengal from 19–21 November, minimum temperature to rise

Shallow to moderate fog is expected to blanket all districts of West Bengal during morning hours from November 19 to 21, leading to reduced visibility, even as the minimum temperature is set to rise by two to three degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD on Monday noted that dry weather will dominate across the state for the next seven days.

It also stated that shallow to moderate fog, which can bring down visibility from less than one kilometre to 200 metres, is likely at a few places in West Bengal during the same three-day period.

According to the forecast, “there will be a gradual rise in the minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius during the next four days and thereafter, no large change will occur in the subsequent three days” across all districts.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong registered 13 degrees Celsius on Monday. Purulia was the coldest among the plains at 14 degrees Celsius, followed by Bankura and Sriniketan at 14.4 degrees Celsius each.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature stood at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, the IMD said.