43kg of cannabis seized, one arrested near Bamanhat railway station

Our Bureau Published 19.09.25, 10:15 AM
Representational image File image

A team from the Sahebganj police station in Cooch Behar, acting on a tip-off, seized 43kg of cannabis and arrested a woman near Bamanhat railway station on Thursday.

Sources said the drug was recovered from the luggage of Sarathi Barman, who was about to take a Siliguri-bound train.

A police source said Barman is from Gossainhat in Cooch Behar, but is currently living in Mallaguri, Siliguri.

Police have registered a case. Investigations are on.

Brown sugar haul

Police in Malda seized narcotics from three different locations in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, personnel of the Baishnabnagar police station arrested Sarif Sheikh, a resident of Mothabari, from the Bajpati area with 500 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin).

On Wednesday, officers from the Golapganj investigation centre of the Kaliachak nabbed Suvajit Mandal and his brother Tapan from their house at Sahabajpur and seized 1.30kg of brown sugar.

The anti-crime squad of Englishbazar police station arrested Siliguri residents Goutam Das, his wife Nupur Mondal and Rahul Saha with 33.650kg of cannabis.

