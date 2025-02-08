MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4 held for Malda crude bomb blast

Two boys suffered injuries in the blast and were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital

Our Correspondent Published 08.02.25, 11:39 AM
Representational image File image

Four persons, including a booth-level president of the Trinamool Congress, were arrested on Friday in connection with the explosion of crude bombs on an agricultural field at Haldibari village under the jurisdiction of Ratua police station in Malda district on Thursday.

Abul Kashem, Ezabul Sheikh, Najrul Islam and Zakir Hossain were arrested for their alleged involvement in the explosion.

The four were caught from the house of Lutfunnesha, the deputy head of the Trinamool-run Chandmoni 2 panchayat.

“During the primary probe, their involvement in making bombs has been found,” said a police officer.

Kashem is the booth committee president of Trinamool in Haldibari village. He had also worked as a TMC election agent in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Lutfunnesha said: “Kashem came to my house, claiming he and three other TMC workers had some issues to discuss with me. Soon, police came and arrested them. I don’t believe they were involved in the case.”

Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Malda district president of the TMC, said if Kashem ‘s involvement in the crime was proved, the law would take its course.

