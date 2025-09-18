3-month INTTUC campaign from November for workers ahead of Bengal Assembly elections

The Trinamool Congress workers’ front, INTTUC, will organise a series of events from November 1 to January 31 across Bengal to drum up support for Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the Assembly polls in the summer of 2026.

These include marches, protests, demonstrations and public meetings at different levels, where workers from various sectors would voice their anger against the Centre’s policies and support the state government’s initiatives and welfare schemes.

“Last Sunday, the decision was made at a meeting of the state-level core committee of Inttuc held in Calcutta. The idea is to consolidate the support for Trinamool ahead of the Assembly elections. During these three months, workers of both organised and unorganised sectors will engage in activities planned by our trade union,” said a senior INTTUC functionary.

At the meeting, state INTTUC leaders also coined a slogan “Banglar Sramiker Angikar, Chabbishey Didir Sorkar (Workers of Bengal pledge to form Didi’s government in 2026)”. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, also Trinamool supremo, is often referred to as Didi.

INTTUC sources said that in Bengal, they had centralised unions in four organised sectors, namely, tea, coal, power and jute.

“We also have trade unions affiliated to INTTUC for workers engaged in ‘bidi’ and ‘tant’ making, fishermen, railway hawkers and general hawkers, and also those who engage in private security services and some allied sectors,” said a source.

“Specific programmes would be chalked out for each of these sectors from the micro level to the organisational district level so that the workers and their families can have a clear idea about the state government’s initiatives for them and the Centre’s apathy towards them,” the source added.

INTTUC will launch these programmes from November 1 onwards, soon after the festive season.

“During these 90 days, we plan to organise around 35 district-level conferences across the state. For the organised sectors, there are plans to host centralised events,” said an INTTUC leader.

For example, for tea workers, INTTUC will organise demonstrations at the offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) over disputes over provident fund (PF), delays in paying PF to the workers and anomalies on the part of tea estates in depositing the workers’ PF with authorities.

The EPFO works under the Union ministry of labour and employment.

“There is also a plan to hold a demonstration at the tea board’s office in Calcutta as the board and the Centre have not done anything for the tea workers,” the leader added.

Similar events would be organised for workers associated with coal, jute and power sectors, he said.

“INTTUC has always been an important frontal organisation of Trinamool. Bengal has millions of workers and Trinamool is eyeing their votes as well as those of their families as it seeks power for the fourth consecutive term. That is why INTTUC has drawn up a comprehensive plan in the run-up to the 2026 polls,” said an observer.