Three leopards caught at Jalpaiguri tea estates, relieving panicked residents

Three leopards were trapped in different tea estates in the Jalpaiguri district on Saturday morning, much to the relief of the gardens’ residents.

Sources in the forest department said workers at the Ambari tea estate, in the Banarhat block of the district, reported seeing a leopard in the garden around a week ago. Foresters put up a cage at the plantations, and on Saturday morning, the animal was found trapped inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, cages were put at the plantations of the Leesh River tea estate and the Sylee tea estate, both in the Malbazar block of Jalpaiguri, where two leopards had strayed into the gardens.

“The leopards were taking away cattle and poultry. The panicked workers and their families were staying indoors all day. A section of workers were worried about their safety while working at the plantations,” said a forester.

On Saturday, two leopards walked into both the cages at the two tea estates.

In Terai and Dooars, leopards often stray into tea estates, which are on the fringes of forest areas. Female leopards deliver cubs in the plantations to keep the cubs safe from other animals. Cattle and poultry kept in tea gardens are easy prey for the animals.

“On many occasions, tea workers have spotted cubs while working at the plantations. Usually, a few weeks after the birth, the mother takes the cubs to the forest. Also, male leopards occasionally move into tea gardens to catch prey,” said a wildlife conservationist from the region.

Workers of these gardens found the leopards inside the cages and informed the foresters, who soon arrived and rescued the animals.

The leopards were taken to the nature interpretation centre in Lataguri, which is on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park. They will be observed and then released in the wild, a source said.