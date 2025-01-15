28-day Ringer's riddle puzzles Opposition and doctors as Bengal health department faces scrutiny

The Bengal health department took 28 days to inform medical colleges and hospitals across the state to arrange alternative supplies, fearing a potential disruption in the supply of 14 items manufactured by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, following the state drug controller's order to the firm to stop production.

However, authorities of the health facilities were not asked to stop using solutions, including the controversial Ringer's lactate.

Amid the controversy over the death of a new mother, Mamani Ruidas, at a Midnapore government hospital on January 10 after she was given the Ringer's lactate produced by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, the 28-day gap has prompted the medical fraternity and the Opposition to ask uncomfortable questions to the Mamata Banerjee government.

The state drug control authorities ordered Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals in North Dinajpur to stop manufacturing for commercial purposes on December 10.

However, four weeks later, on January 7, Central Medical Stores (CMS) deputy director Prasanta Biswas issued a notice informing state-run health facilities about the drug control's order stopping production at the Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals plant.

Still, the notice not only refrained from asking hospitals to stop the use of 14 solutions made by the company but also instructed authorities to procure similar products from other companies till Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals resumed its supply or a suitable alternative was arranged.

"To tide over the crisis (supply disruption followed by cessation of production), all the concerned authorities of Hospitals, and districts are informed to produce these items... as per the existing policies of the Department till PASCHIM BANGA PHARMACEUTICAL resumes the supply or suitable alternative is arranged," the notice reads.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the health department had committed a crime by allowing the use of the solution even after the Karnataka government informed it about its decision to ban it in their state on December 13.

"Continuing to use the fluid even after the December 13 warning of the Karnataka government is a cognisable offence and a murder case should be started against the state health minister (Mamata Banerjee, Bengal chief minister who holds the health portfolio) and health secretary (Narayan Swaroop Nigam)," Adhikari told reporters in Nandigram.

CPM leader Md Salim had over the last few days alleged a nexus between the TMC leaders and a pharmaceutical drugs cartel. Salim sought Mamata's resignation as health minister.

Many in the medical fraternity also demanded to know the reason behind the delay.

"There were plenty of stocks of the RL and other solutions and we continued using them as there was no instruction to stop it. If we were asked to stop it, such a controversy would not have emerged to embarrass the department," said a senior health official.

"The CID or (other) teams should also probe if there was any specific interest behind continuing the use of the RL made by this particular company," he added.

Till the January 7 order, Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals was the sole supplier of RL and 13 other fluids to the state's central drug store.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant on Monday held a news meet in Nabanna and spoke about a parallel probe by the CID to be done in the aftermath of the Midnapore incident.

A Trinamool source said the decision to conduct a probe by CID was taken following Mamata's instructions.