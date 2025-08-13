20 sacked teachers allowed by state government to rejoin earlier jobs in schools

The state government has allowed 20 sacked school teachers to return to their former jobs which they had quit to join as assistant teachers in the government-aided schools at the secondary and higher secondary levels, said an education department official.

In the first phase, Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Monday approved the appointment of those who quit their jobs in the home and power departments to join as teachers, the official said.

The school education department earlier had asked the district inspectors (DIs) of schools to verify the credentials of sacked schoolteachers and non-teaching staff seeking to return to their former government jobs.

Those who returned to their services on Monday were all sacked school teachers, sources said.

The commissioner of the education department, in a notice issued on June 20, asked the DIs to verify whether applicants had cleared the 2016 selection tests conducted by the school service commission (SSC), featured in the list of not specifically found to be tainted candidates, and were in service till April 2 — the day before the Supreme Court terminated their jobs.

Of the 5,000 applications received, appointments for 20 have been cleared in the first phase, said sources.

An official said the process of rejoining will be completed before the Puja.

“Of the 5,000 applications, 2,500 have been found eligible for going back to their previous jobs,” the official said.