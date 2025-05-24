21st Career Fair 2025: Calcutta-based company organizes two-day education event in Siliguri

Sape Events & Media Private Limited, based in Calcutta, will organise a two-day career and education fair — the 21st Career Fair 2025 — in Siliguri on Saturday and

Sunday.

It is a prominent event in Siliguri where students and career aspirants can learn about different courses available in reputed universities and educational institutions across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sape has been organising the career fair for years now, and this time, it will be held at Courtyard by Marriott, from 10am to 7pm. The fair is open to students, parents, and educators,” said a source.

Altogether, around 50 institutions from across the country will offer students direct access to information about courses, admissions, scholarships and career pathways at

the event.

The institutions, a source said, offer specialised courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture and other new-age courses. There will also be one-on-one guidance sessions for candidates to clear their doubts and to explain the application process to them.

“The Indian army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Maritime University will also be participating in the event here for the first time to provide first-hand information to students,” the source added.

At the career fair, students would have the opportunity to take a free career aptitude test. The test will assess more than 300 skill attributes and identify the professional areas in which the student can excel.

“The report will be mapping individual attributes, preferred professions, and course suggestions,” said the organisers.