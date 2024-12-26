200 live turtles rescued from Bongaon town

Forest department officials on Wednesday recovered around 200 live Indian flapshell turtles from three locations in Bongaon town, where they were being sold and stored illegally.

The raid also led to the discovery of many dead turtles and their shells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources revealed that while many buy turtle meat illegally as a delicacy, the shells are sold in the grey market for their alleged medicinal properties.

Three vendors — Tapas Halder, Subrata Halder and Anjali Majhi— were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade and storage of the turtles.

They have been charged under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and taken into police custody. If found guilty, they could face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of ₹1 lakh, according to a forest

department official.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Bongaon social forest range, led by ranger Sangeeta Bhowmik, conducted raids at Panchpota Market, Taw Bazar and New Market in Bongaon on Wednesday morning to find the live and dead turtles as well as shells.

The arrested trio were produced in a Bongaon court.

“It is unfortunate that despite monitoring and awareness campaigns, traders continue to sell turtles. Educated buyers also fuel this illegal trade by buying turtle meat as a delicacy, endangering the species,” said Bhowmik.

Indian flapshell turtles (Lissemys punctata) are protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They are listed as “vulnerable” and “endangered” on the IUCN Red List.