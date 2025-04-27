2 held for vigilante's murder in Malda after clash between village guards

Police in Malda arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with the murder of a youth at Sikandarpur village in Amrity panchayat under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station on Wednesday.

The two are Uttam Ghosh and Biswajit Rabidas. The sharp weapon used in the murder has also been seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both were produced in a court today (on Saturday). The court has sent them into police custody for six days. We will interrogate them to know the motive of the murder," said Samvab Jain, the additional superintendent of police (headquarters) of Malda.

Shibu Mandal alias Nimai, 25, was killed on Wednesday at around 2 am when he was on vigil along with other local youths to "prevent theft" at the locality. Surjo Mandal, another youth, had been injured in the incident.

"Nimai and Surjo were vigilantes of one team guarding the village. Uttam and Biswajit were guarding a neighbouring village. On that night, a rumour had spread that a gang of thieves had entered the village. Both teams attack each other as they mistook the other side to be a gang of thieves. This seems to have led to the murder,” said a source.