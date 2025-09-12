MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
16-year-old teenager missing from Malda for two months rescued from Delhi

A youth hailing from Jharkhand, who had taken her to the capital, was arrested on the spot

Our Correspondent Published 12.09.25, 10:41 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 16-year-old girl from Malda, who went missing around two months ago, was rescued from Malviya Nagar in New Delhi in a joint operation by Delhi Police, West Bengal Police, and child rights NGO Shakti Vahini.

A youth hailing from Jharkhand, who had taken her to the capital, was arrested on the spot.

The girl went missing from her home in early July.

Her family filed a missing persons complaint with Malda Police, but there was no lead on her whereabouts for weeks.

The breakthrough came in September when police tracked down a relative of the accused youth who was living in Delhi.

According to a source, a team of officers from West Bengal Police and Delhi Police, supported by members of Shakti Vahini, entered Malviya Nagar and rescued the girl.

The accused, who had been staying with the girl, claimed that he was married to the teenager.

Investigators stated that the girl is a minor and the case falls under kidnapping and child marriage-related provisions of the law.

Police have initiated further proceedings.

Arrangements are underway to reunite the girl with her family.

Rishi Kant, the founder of Shakti Vahini and a long-time activist for child protection rights, said that such incidents highlight the risks faced by minors in border districts like Malda, which are vulnerable to human trafficking.

“We see a pattern where girls are trafficked or lured away under the pretext of marriage. This case again shows why a strong rescue mechanism and inter-state coordination are so crucial,” Kant said.

“More awareness and vigilance at the local level is needed to protect young girls from falling prey to traffickers and predators,” he added.

A source said that the girl’s family expressed relief after learning of the rescue operation.

“Authorities have indicated that counselling and rehabilitation support will be extended to the girl in the coming days,” the source added.

