10 injured as bus collides with truck

Our Correspondent Published 25.04.25, 10:29 AM
Representational image

At least 10 persons were injured when a bus and a truck had a head-on collision on NH10 near the Bengal Safari Park on the outskirts of Siliguri on Thursday.

Police sources said the private bus, which was travelling from Siliguri to Samsing in the Dooars, had around 30 passengers on board.

As the bus approached Eighth Mile, near the Bengal Safari Park, it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

“Due to the accident’s impact, the bus turned sideways beside the highway. Also, the front portion of the truck got badly damaged,” said a source.

Local people from nearby areas heard the crash and rushed to rescue the injured passengers.

A team from the Bhaktinagar police station soon arrived at the spot.

The injured — eight bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles — were taken to the Siliguri district hospital for treatment.

“The injured passengers were released after being administered first-aid.

The drivers, however, were referred to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, where they are still under treatment,” the source added.

Police have seized both vehicles and begun investigating the cause of the accident.

