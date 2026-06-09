1 killed in jumbo attack at Nagaisuree tea estate in Jalpaiguri

Deepak Goala, 40, was killed in an elephant attack at Nagaisuree tea estate in the Matiali block of Jalpaiguri on Monday.

Residents said a herd of elephants was spotted at the Zurrantee tea estate on Monday morning. One jumbo entered the plantations at Nagaisuree and attacked Goala. He died on the spot. The elephant then entered the neighbouring Aibheel tea estate.

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A team from the Matiali police station and foresters of the wildlife squad stationed in Khunia sent the body for post-mortem.

Foresters said the deceased’s family will receive compensation as per the norm. They have asked the tea workers and their families to be alert.

Foresters are monitoring the movement of the elephant and the herd, said a source.

Calf found dead

The carcass of an elephant calf was found in the Kathalguri tea estate of the Banarhat block on Monday.

A source said some workers spotted the carcass in a drain at the garden plantations. They informed foresters, who recovered it.

Foresters suspect that the calf may have fallen into the drain and failed to climb out., but they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

A forest official said that in recent weeks, this is the second incident in the block where an elephant calf was found dead. On May 23, another calf’s carcass was recovered from a drain of the Karbala tea estate.