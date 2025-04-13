Will key accused Tahawwur Rana's trial and sentencing bring closure to 26/11 attack victims, their families?

Tahwwur Rana is a key accused in a conspiracy case filed by the NIA linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and the city under siege for nearly three days. He was extradited sixteen years after he was first arrested by the FBI in the United States, and is currently in the custody of the National investigation Agency (NIA). After the US Supreme Court dismissed his final appeal to stay his extradition, the path was cleared for his transfer to Indian custody.



Rana is considered one of the closest associates of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a Pakistani-American terrorist who is the mastermind in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Even as Rana faces justice, attention has turned to his long-time associate Headley, who remains shielded in an American prison under a plea deal that prevents his extradition. Will Rana's trial in India bring a long-awaited closure to the 26/11 victims and their families?



Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh