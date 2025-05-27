'Operation Sindoor - a new norm': Shashi Tharoor marks India’s doctrine on cross-border terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor delivered an iron-clad, evidence-led speech as part of New Delhi’s terror outreach delegation in New York justifying Operation Sindoor.



Speaking at the Indian consulate in New York on Sunday, Tharoor said India's military actions did not target civilian, economic, or military regions and the strikes were aimed at terrorist camps and were non-escalatory. “A clear message was delivered to Pakistan to stop hostilities, but the country responded with indiscriminate shelling across Line of Control, killing 19 civilians”, he said.



Tharoor explained how Pakistani incursions masqueraded as terrorism and how India has ramped up its military response with each attack since 2015. “You may not remember, since this is our problem, not yours, that there was an attack on an Indian air base called Pathankot and our PM had just made a goodwill visit to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif the previous month,” he said.



With the timeline of events, Tharoor emphasised that India is determined and there is a new bottomline to Pakistan’s attacks. “You do this, you’re going to get this back,” he said. With Operation Sindoor, he suggested, India has drawn a clear line: aggression will be met with resolve, and peace will not be held hostage by terror.



Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh