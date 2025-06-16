Raja Raghuvanshi murder plot twist—Sonam and Raj planned to kill another woman

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, a resident of Indore allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, a transport businessman, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Turns out Sonam was allegedly having an affair with her father's employee but married Raja under family pressure. Turns out Sonam and her lover plotted to murder another woman and pass the body as her own so she could be in hiding for longer. But her panic call to her brother gave her away.



What began as a honeymoon in the picturesque Meghalaya unravelled into a sordid saga of murder and betrayal. As Meghalaya Police peeled the layers of this horrific crime, it ripped open a dark secret...



