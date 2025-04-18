Why 26/11 mastermind and ‘double agent’ David Headley is out of India's reach?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is back in India after sixteen years. But even as he faces justice, attention has turned to his long-time associate David Coleman Headley.



Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and an alleged double agent, is the believed to be the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead, over 300 injured and the city under siege for nearly three days. Yet, Headley remains shielded in an American prison under a plea deal that prevents his extradition...



Headley's testimony offered some of the most concrete evidence linking Pakistani intelligence to the Mumbai attacks. With Rana's return, Indian authorities hope to unearth more details about the planning, execution and external support received by the 26/11attackers. But Headley’s link with US agencies remain among the unanswered claims of the deadliest terror attacks on India soil...



