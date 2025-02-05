What is Sheesh Mahal? Mughal-era marvel at the centre of political mudslinging in Delhi

Like many things related to the Mughals, their architectural marvel—the Sheesh Mahal—became a part of a recent political mudslinging in India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chose the term for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi residence, 6, Flagstaff Road, when he was the chief minister. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, pointing to a 2022 CAG report, said that the expenditure incurred renovating the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ far exceeded the initial estimate amount. But Kejriwal was quick to terme it the BJP's diversionary tactic.

The Sheesh Mahal, literally meaning a palace of mirrors, have beautifully lit interiors where the interplay of light and dark creates a sense of grandeur.

With AAP and BJP trading barbs over it, how did a Mughal-era structure, once build for the emperors, end up being at the centre of a political slugfest?



Video Producer/Anchor: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh