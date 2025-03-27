MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Week after PM said "welcome criticism", a joke landed Kunal Kamra in soup — 3 lessons

If India is to live up to the democratic ideals Modi himself espouses, then those in power must remember...

The Telegraph Online Published 27.03.25, 01:19 PM

On March 16 20250, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a podcast with Lex Fridman said criticism is the “soul of democracy". He even seemed to welcome criticism. But a week later, on March 23 in Mumbai, tolerance took a U-turn as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's joke landed him in a soup.

Shiv Sena's Shinde faction workers went on a rampage at a Mumbai hotel after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show where he made a "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and Sena chief, Eknath Shinde.

Turns out, criticism in India, especially when it lands too close to power, comes with a hefty consequence...

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

