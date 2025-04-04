Arijit Singh — how the boy from small town Jiaganj became one of India's biggest stars

Bengal's most consequential resident lives and works not in the state capital Calcutta, but around 226 km away in a town called Jiaganj in Murshidabad district. If not touring, he is at home. He does not go anywhere, the world comes to his door...

His songs have been the most heard among all Indian musicians, living or dead, on music streaming app Spotify, for years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. He dethroned Taylor Swift, the world’s most popular singer, from the numero uno position on the same app, even if for just a day... He rubbed actor Salman Khan the wrong way at an awards event and got away with it, following an apology, later retracted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He moved court seeking protection for his name, voice, signature, photograph, personality traits on finding artificial intelligence platforms imitating him through algorithms. At the everest of his career, he decided to leave Mumbai and work from his hometown and still stayed on the peak. He is ARIJIT SINGH.

In December 2024, Martin Garrix, Dutch DJ and record producer, ranked one among the top 100 DJs for three consecutive years, was at his Jiaganj residence. So was British singer Ed Sheeran who rode through Jiaganj on his scooter in the middle of the night without any security... He prefers his sleepy hometown over more business-like Mumbai. His family’s ties with the town run deep. So we took a tour of Jiaganj, which accidentally became his hometown, to trace his roots...



Story: Arnab Ganguly

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Reportage: Priyankar Dey

Camera: Biswarup Nath