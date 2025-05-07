Operation Sindoor: How Indian forces destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan, PoK in 25 minutes

Revenge for the massacre of Pahalgam—a terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, on April 22, 2025, was dished out in 25 minutes early on May 7 as Indian fighter jets struck nine terror infrastructures across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan.



Indian Armed Forces launched precision military strikes at four terror targets in Pakistan and five terror targets in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Indian Army in a statement said their actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. And the Army did not target any military installation in Pakistan.

Hours later, foreign secretary Vikram Misri first outlined how Pakistan has become infamous as a safe haven for global terrorism. The briefing on the strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was done by two women officers: Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The nine targets struck under Operation Sindoor were chosen because of specific intelligence inputs, the officers said.

Here's how the Indian forces destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK in 25 minutes.