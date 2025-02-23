MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
MCD office vandalism to hate speeches — spotlight on old blots of Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma & Kapil Mishra

All the waters of Yamuna might be hard put to wash the stains of past actions and remarks of Delhi’s new BJP chief minister.

The Telegraph Online Published 23.02.25, 02:20 PM

Right after senior BJP leader Rekha Gupta took oath as Delhi's fourth woman chief minister, her first public act was to worship on the banks of river Yamuna at sunset along with her cabinet colleagues, including her deputy Parvesh Verma and cabinet minister Kapil Mishra.

But, all the waters of Yamuna might be hard put to wash the stains of their actions and remarks from the past, for social media has a long memory.

From vandalism inside the MCD office to delivering hate speeches before communal riots, the trio comes with a blotted political career...

Will the social media spotlight on these old blots come back to haunt Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra?

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

