Is suicide becoming a public health crisis in India? Numbers are alarming

India must prioritise mental healthcare and an introduction of mental health in the school curriculum is a positive step.

The Telegraph Online Published 30.03.25, 06:19 PM

According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the third leading global cause of death among those aged between 15-29 years. A 2024 study published in Springer stated, suicide accounted for about 52,000 deaths annually in children and adolescents.

Indian must prioritise mental healthcare. The introduction of mental health in the school curriculum under the National Education Policy is a positive step. But this needs to be complemented by interventions in affiliated spaces — improving ratio between numbers of therapists and modern treatment facilities and students populations, better employment opportunities for the youth, addressing the prohibitive cost of therapy, among other measures.

But the shoots of change begin at home. Indian families, overwhelmingly conservative temperamentally, need to understand that mental well-being matters...

(If you or someone you know, is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out at 91-9820466726.)

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

