Is India’s Youthful Population Truly Reflected in Its Halls of Power?

Over 65% of Indian citizens are under the age of 35. Despite this demographic advantage, the political representation of India’s youth remains low.

While most parties have youth and student wings, transitioning to higher levels of influence, such as parliamentary seats or key party positions, rarely includes youth leaders. Thus, while India’s youth is seen supporting and mobilising for political causes, they seldom hold decision-making power.

Youth-oriented issues, such as employment, climate action, digital privacy, sustainability, and affordable education, are frequently ignored in legislative discussions.

Addressing this imbalance requires policy changes and a shift in cultural attitudes. Here's how...

(This article and the video are adapted from The Telegraph Op-Ed piece by Pankaj K. Patel and T.V. Sekhar)

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma