Is Elon Musk’s ‘State Capture’ of US a Warning For American?

Backed by US President Donald Trump, senior advisor to POTUS, Elon Musk has successfully laid siege to America’s vast federal bureaucracy. Musk’s siege amounts to a form of “state capture”. State capture means the appropriation of state resources by political actors for their own ends: either private or political.

It is a relatively simple but an extremely destructive process. By taking over how American government does business, Musk could be seeking to enrich a small but powerful network of allies. As Musk continues his assault on federal bureaucracy, the American people will suffer the consequences.

State capture also means there could be less accountability for Trump administration’s public policy decisions. With lack of congressional and independent oversight, key decisions over the disruptions of economic benefits could be made informally behind closed doors...

