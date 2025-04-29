When terror struck Pahalgam, these brave Kashmiris saved lives

On April 22, 2025, the peaceful meadows of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir were shattered by a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. What followed, however, was a remarkable display of humanity and courage from the local residents, who risked their lives to save strangers.

Amid the chaos, individuals like Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who confronted the attackers and paid the ultimate price, became symbols of bravery. Others, like Nazakat Ahmad Shah and Sajad Ahmad Bhat, guided tourists to safety, even carrying injured victims to secure locations. Teenagers Mumtaza and Rubeena also played a crucial role, making multiple trips to rescue terrified visitors.

Through their acts of heroism, these ordinary Kashmiris defied fear and demonstrated the true spirit of ‘Kashmiriyat’—humanity transcending all divisions. The survivors, deeply moved by the compassion of their rescuers, were adamant that the actions of these locals proved that humanity, not religion, is what saved them.

In a world often divided by conflict, these stories remind us of the power of courage and kindness in the face of terror.

Video Producer: Sejuti Roy

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh