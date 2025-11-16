MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

Truncated services run for 1 hour along North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro

Metro services along the Blue line are available from 9 am on Sundays

PTI Published 16.11.25, 03:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI picture.

Truncated services were run for one hour on Sunday morning along the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro due to maintenance work, an official statement said.

The truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from 9 am to 10.07 am, with maintenance work carried out along the entire stretch throughout the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 10.08 am, normal services started along the entire North-South corridor, also known as the Blue Line.

A power block had to be extended for some time this morning. Hence, truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar from 9 am to 10.07 am, the statement said, adding normal services along the entire stretch resumed at 10.08 am.

Metro services along the Blue line are available from 9 am on Sundays.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) Maidan Dakshineswar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India skid on crumbling Eden as South Africa snatch 30-run win in three-day thriller

Bavuma’s gritty 55* and Harmer’s four-for stun India as Jansen’s early strikes seal a stunning 30-run SA win in Kolkata
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya and son Tejashwi Yadav during an event, in Saran district.
Quote left Quote right

Tejashwi Yadav accused me of donating bad kidney to my father. Slipper was raised to hit me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT