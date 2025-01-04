Sikkim chief minister Tamang Golay asks discos, pubs to shut by 11pm

Sikkim chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) said on Friday that discotheques, pubs and bars across the mountain state should voluntarily close by 11pm and warned that their licences would be cancelled if the establishments kept open thereafter.

“Discos, pubs and similar facilities remain open for hours at night. People are enjoying themselves there and some of them have met with accidents while returning home. There is a limit to everything. Such practices have to stop and from now on, we want all such places to close by 11pm,” said Tamang.

He was addressing a gathering at the state-level Gurung Tamu Lochar celebration 2025 at Parakha in Pakyong district.

The chief minister underscored the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state which sits on the India-China border.

“Those who run these facilities can think of their business but simultaneously, they should know that we will have to take care of our cultural heritage. We cannot encourage keeping discos and pubs open late at night,” Golay added.

Sources said a few persons had died and suffered injuries in road accidents in the past few days. It was learned that those who met with the accidents were returning from discos and pubs.

Tamang said the owners should shut the discos and the bars voluntarily by 11pm. “If anyone decides to keep his place open (after 11pm), we will cancel his licence,” he said.

The chief minister said police officers should monitor the discos and the pubs under their respective jurisdiction to ensure that those establishments downed shutters by 11pm.

“If any police officer allows such facilities to run after 11pm, he will face stern action like suspension or dismissal,” said Tamang.