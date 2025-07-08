Congress revamps Assam unit with 144-member panel to gear up for next year’s assembly polls

The Congress on Tuesday set up a 144-member executive committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as the party steps up efforts to get battle ready for the assembly polls next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the jumbo executive committee which includes the likes of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Abdul Khaleque, among others.

In a rejig of its Assam unit, the Congress on Sunday set up its political affairs committee and appointed key office bearers as well as district unit chiefs. It came weeks after Gogoi was named the president of the state unit.

AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, has been named the chairman of the 19-member political action committee that includes the likes of Gogoi, Saikia, Bordoloi, Hussein, Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora, among others.

All AICC secretaries in charge of Assam will be permanent invitees, while Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Pradyut Bora and heads of frontal organisations would be special invitees in the panel.

Hem Hari Pegu has been named the treasurer of the Assam Congress.

The party had also earlier this week named 14 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 65 secretaries and 20 joint secretaries.

