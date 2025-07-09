MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bihar becomes West Bengal in Niti Aayog map; Mamata demands apology, immediate correction

It reflects an 'alarming lack of diligence and respect' towards the states of the Union, says the Bengal chief minister

PTI Published 09.07.25, 05:04 PM
Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee. PTI picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to the Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog expressing her strong disapproval over the state being mislabelled as Bihar in their official summary report.

She condemned the error and demanded an apology from them, taking immediate corrective measures in this connection.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, in a post on X, shared a screenshot of the map in which Bihar was shown as West Bengal.

"I am writing with deep concern and unequivocal disapproval that in the 'summary report for the state of West Bengal' published by NITI Aayog and available on its website, the map intended to represent the state of West Bengal has depicted the territory of Bihar in its place," Banerjee wrote to Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog Suman K Bery.

Describing the error as a "grave lapse" of the NITI Aayog, the CM claimed that such a blunder in an official publication of NITI Aayog reflects an "alarming lack of diligence and respect" towards the states of the Union.

"The government of West Bengal strongly condemns this inaccuracy and calls upon NITI Aayog to issue a clarification and apology and take immediate corrective action to rectify the document and to institute robust mechanisms to prevent such lapses in future," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

