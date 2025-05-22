Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume via Sikkim’s Nathu-la from June 15

Sikkim is readying for the start of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is resuming after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union ministry of external affairs has decided to allow the journey to take place this year through two routes — the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu-la pass in Sikkim.

“The Sikkim government has put up the required infrastructure in place for the pilgrimage,” said a source.

Two acclimatisation centres at the 16th Mile and near Hangu Lake, 4km from the Nathu-la border, have been set up.

Nathu-la is situated at an altitude of around 14,000 feet.

“These centres will soon be handed over to the tourism department,” said a source.

Sources said that the first batch of pilgrims would start their journey from June 15.

Ten groups of 50 pilgrims each will travel through Nathu-la while five groups of 50 pilgrims each will travel through Lipulekh. The trips will go on till August this year. Each trip will be a 17-day affair.

“The road journey from Nathu-la to Kailash Mansarovar is about 1,500km," said a source.

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in Tibet near the source of four major rivers of Asia — the Indus, the Sutlej, the Brahmaputra and the Karnali.

The altitude of Mount Kailash is about 21,000 feet and is considered sacred by Hindus, Buddhists, Jain and Bon religions.

Lake Mansarovar is located about 20km southeast of Mount Kailash and is considered one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world perched at an altitude of around 15,000 feet.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu-la pass officially started in 2015.