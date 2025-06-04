Indian Army releases first visuals from Chaten and Lachen as Sikkim CM reviews landslide aftermath

The Indian Army has released the first visuals from Chaten and Lachen following a massive landslide.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, the landslide struck an Army camp in Chaten, claiming three lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue teams saved four personnel with minor injuries, while search operations continue for six others who remain missing.

The Indian Army is carrying out intensive rescue efforts in the affected area.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with the chief secretary and senior officials from the planning and land & revenue departments to take stock of the situation in landslide-hit Mangan district.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after the landslide hit the military camp at Chaten. Several others were injured.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

“I convened a high-level meeting with the chief secretary and senior officials from the Planning and Land & Revenue Departments to take stock of the concerning situation in Mangan district,” the chief minister said in a social-media post.

“What is unfolding is truly heartbreaking. Our people are facing immense hardship due to this natural calamity and my heart goes out to every family affected,” he added, referring to large-scale destruction of road infrastructure caused by the heavy rain.

Tamang said he has directed all departments to act swiftly and in close coordination with the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, TAAS and other agencies to ensure that rescue and relief operations are carried out without delay. “Every possible effort is being made to reach those in need,” he said.

The chief minister urged residents and tourists not to panic, assuring them that the state government is doing everything within its power to manage the situation and protect lives.

“We are with you at every step, and we will not rest until safety and normalcy are restored,” he said, appealing for unity, strength and cooperation. “Let us stand together as one family, and we will overcome this challenge with courage and compassion.”

The state government has already declared the damage caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 a “disaster” under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official statement issued by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Around 109 tourists, stranded in Lachen in north Sikkim for a week due to landslides, were brought to Chaten on Wednesday for air evacuation, as and when the weather permitted, officials said.

Despite damaged connectivity, the tourists reached Chaten through coordinated efforts of the state government, Indian Army and local support teams.

All have been accommodated in nearby hotels and at the army camp and are being prepared for airlift.

Officials confirmed that no tourists remain stranded in Lachen.

Constant bad weather prevented helicopter sorties from Pakyong Airport during the day.

Two Mi-17 V5 helicopters remain on standby at Pakyong for immediate deployment once flying conditions improve.

Earlier in the day, relief commissioner-cum-secretary Mingma T. Sherpa, SSDMA Director Prabhakar Rai, and his deputy Rajiv Roka visited Pakyong airport during the day to assess the situation and oversee preparedness for the resumption of rescue and relief operations.

Relief operations in north Sikkim suffered a critical setback after two key bridges over the Taran Chu River between Munshithang and Chaten were washed away, severing motorable access from Lachen to Chaten and intensifying logistical challenges.

With aerial sorties suspended and bridges gone, the state government is exploring an alternative ground-based evacuation route using a phased trans-shipment strategy.

Officials said the state government remains fully engaged in managing the disaster response through continuous coordination with central agencies and the armed forces to safeguard lives and deliver essential relief.

Restoring connectivity and ensuring timely evacuation remain top priorities as authorities navigate adverse terrain and weather.

The district administration has appealed to the public to stay alert and cooperate with local authorities and the Army.

With inputs from PTI