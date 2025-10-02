BRO to build more roads in Sikkim, boosting connectivity and defence readiness

Project Swastik, the wing of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which functions under the defence ministry, has outlined an ambitious infrastructure development plan worth ₹1,152.66 crore for the coming year.

On Wednesday, as Project Swastik celebrated its 65th Raising Day, BRO authorities shared details of the upcoming key projects which would be taken up in Sikkim, the Himalayan state that sits on the China border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the key projects are the construction of the Western Sikkim Highway, NH310A, and NH310AG, which will significantly bolster road connectivity to north Sikkim and enable swift mobilisation of the armed forces in strategic locations. Project Swastik was launched in 1960.

“These upcoming ventures will have state-of-the-art tunnels and bridges, and there will be a strong emphasis on the use of cutting-edge technologies such as geo-textiles, advanced surfacing techniques, slope stabilisation, and avalanche mitigation systems,” said a source.

A series of commemorative events was held in Gangtok to mark over six decades of service, resilience, and engineering brilliance in one of the nation's most demanding operational environments.

“Project Swastik has played a pivotal role in integrating the remote valleys and forward areas of Sikkim with the national mainstream. It has provided critical infrastructure to support the operational requirements of the armed forces while simultaneously fostering socio-economic development across the region,” the source added.

During the past 65 years, the project has constructed and maintained 1,412 kilometres of road and more than 80 major bridges in Sikkim, while traversing some of India’s most rugged and high-altitude terrains.

“Despite constant challenges posed by the glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs, cloudbursts and the flood-prone Teesta river, Project Swastik has delivered infrastructure of strategic importance. During the past decade, the project has completed over 350 kilometres of road, 26 bridges and a tunnel, which have strengthened Sikkim’s connectivity and the national security architecture,” an official said.