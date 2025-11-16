Bengal draft allows 15-year-old buses to run in Kolkata with bi-annual fitness checks

The West Bengal government has told the Calcutta High Court that stage carriage buses older than 15 years and registered within the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) will be allowed to operate, provided they undergo bi-annual fitness and pollution checks.

The assurance came in a draft notification placed before the court, prompting the bench of Justice Rai Chattopadhyay to dispose of a petition filed by private bus operators. The court said no further adjudication was required as the state’s proposal addressed the concerns raised by operators over the age cap on buses.

The draft states that KMA-registered stage carriages “shall be allowed to ply beyond 15 years of age from the day of initial registration”, subject to meeting pollution norms and passing fitness tests twice a year. Certificates will be issued only if emission levels remain within permissible limits.

The Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, which had moved the court in 2024 seeking relief for ageing buses, welcomed the development. Its secretary, Tapan Banerjee, said the order ended a prolonged uncertainty that had disrupted permit renewals and routine motor vehicle documentation.

He said operators may now complete fitness certification, pollution checks and permit renewals “without obstruction”, adding that all documents can be renewed as usual even after a vehicle crosses 15 years.

Another group, the City Suburban Bus Service, had also sought removal of age limits during hearings last year. Route 24 operators had separately pleaded for a two-year grace period for expired buses, citing post-pandemic losses.

According to syndicate estimates, the number of buses operating in the KMA has dwindled from around 12,000 in 2009 to nearly 3,000 by the end of 2025. Operators say the fresh clarity on age rules will help stabilise services already strained by shrinking fleets.