World Cricket Association calls Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup exit a sad moment, urges reflection

The World Cricket Association on Sunday expressed concern over Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the upcoming T20 World Cup, calling it a “sad moment” for the sport after the ICC confirmed Scotland would replace the team days before the tournament.

The International Cricket Council said on Saturday that Scotland had been named as Bangladesh’s replacement for the T20 World Cup beginning February 7, describing it as a “difficult decision” taken because it was not feasible to meet the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift its matches to Sri Lanka so close to the tournament.

“The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket’s pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport, the Bangladesh players and fans, and one that requires deep reflection,” WCA CEO Tom Moffat said in a statement.

The BCB had refused to allow its team to travel to India citing security concerns following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the Indian Premier League.

The ICC, however, maintained that there was no verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India and it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule.

"Cricket is at its strongest when every team and every player is treated with respect, supported appropriately and consistently, and able to participate on fair terms. The game is at its best when all participants are genuine contributors to its success." WCA is a global body for professional cricketers with membership of players from several countries. But, Indian cricketers are not members of the WCA.

"In recent times, the WCA has become increasingly concerned by broader trends in the sport, including agreements not being honoured, rights being eroded, and a lack of meaningful consultation with players and their representatives – all of this amounts to a careless approach to people that should not belong in cricket," Moffat said.

"It also highlights significant issues with the game’s existing operating model at global level. These issues, if continued to be left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love." At the ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, Bangladesh lost it proposal to shift matches by an overwhelming 14-2 margin with only Pakistan supporting its cause.

The WCA CEO said the development "provides an opportunity for reflection across cricket." "Rather than allowing division or exclusion to take hold, we call on the game's leaders to work with all stakeholders, including Governing Bodies, leagues and players, to unite the sport, not divide it, and in the shared interest of the game's long-term health and success.

"On behalf of players and their associations around the world, we continue to offer our support to the Bangladesh players, who miss out on an opportunity to compete on the world stage, and to their association (CWAB). We reiterate our commitment to work constructively with the BCB and all other stakeholders to strengthen and grow our game globally."