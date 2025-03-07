‘We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046’: Bhupathi backs India’s big dream despite ‘challenges’

Hosting the Olympics is an ambition India has set for 2036, but does it make sense for a nation still finding its footing in the global sporting landscape? Former doubles World No. 1 Mahesh Bhupathi believes it is a necessity rather than a luxury.

“We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046,” Bhupathi said at the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave, underlining the need for a long-term vision.

However, he acknowledged the financial and structural challenges that non-cricketing sports face in India.

“The BCCI has the resources to invest in the sport at the grassroots, right down to the U-14 level. But other sports don’t have that advantage,” Bhupathi pointed out.

Using tennis as an example, he spoke about Maaya Rajeshwaran, currently training at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Spain and regarded as a rising star.

“Tennis is a big world, and we are talking about just one Maaya. In Spain, they have 30 or 40 like her,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Bhupathi believes hosting the Olympics would serve as a catalyst for sporting growth. Squash player Saurav Ghosal echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s important to create that impetus.”

Former All England champion and Indian badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand reflected on how India failed to capitalise on the momentum of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where the country secured an impressive tally of 107 medals.

“We didn’t have the infrastructure then, and despite the success, we couldn't translate it into long-term sporting development.

However, the ace shutter remains optimistic. "Things have improved significantly now," he said.

Adille Sumariwalla, vice-president of World Athletics, emphasised the importance of a targeted approach in India’s Olympic aspirations.

“We must prioritise sports that offer multiple medal opportunities, rather than spreading resources too thin,” he said, pointing to disciplines like athletics, swimming, and wrestling, where structured investment could yield better results.

