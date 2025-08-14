Khalid Jamil signs contract with AIFF to lead Indian football team for two years

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said Khalid Jamil has taken charge of the senior men's team on a full-time basis for a period of two years with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results.

The AIFF said Khalid has signed the contract after parting ways with ISL team Jamshedpur FC.

Khalid will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

His first assignment will be the Cafa Nations Cup beginning on August 29.

In the October Fifa window, India will play two crucial Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore. "I am proud to lead our national team," Khalid said.

Steven Dias, Khalid's deputy at Jamshedpur FC, will take over as the interim head coach.