MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 August 2025

Khalid Jamil signs contract with AIFF to lead Indian football team for two years

Khalid will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Published 14.08.25, 10:18 AM
Khalid Jamil.

Khalid Jamil. File picture

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said Khalid Jamil has taken charge of the senior men's team on a full-time basis for a period of two years with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results.

The AIFF said Khalid has signed the contract after parting ways with ISL team Jamshedpur FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalid will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

His first assignment will be the Cafa Nations Cup beginning on August 29.

In the October Fifa window, India will play two crucial Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore. "I am proud to lead our national team," Khalid said.

Steven Dias, Khalid's deputy at Jamshedpur FC, will take over as the interim head coach.

RELATED TOPICS

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Khalid Jamil
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's diamond capital faces Donald Trump's tariff pangs, 1.5-2 lakh jobs under threat

The diamond industry is grappling with reduced orders, and several units have ground to a halt. The wait-and-watch situation is expected to continue till clarity is reached on the final tariff
Sonia Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with violations of electoral law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT