Who is Saaniya Chandhok, the businesswoman Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun got engaged to

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok in an intimate ceremony recently, as per reports.

Saaniya, who has stayed away from the limelight, comes from a family that owns the InterContinental hotel, the popular Kwality ice cream, and Brooklyn Creamery.

Saaniya herself acts as designated partner and director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.

While photos from the ceremony have gone viral, neither of the two families have officially confirmed the engagement.

Arjun is an all-rounder who currently plays for the Goa team in domestic cricket.

During the 2020-21 season, Arjun made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana.

The 25-year-old cricketer was brought in for auction by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2021 IPL. He was selected in Mumbai's senior squad for the first time in September 2021.

He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The young cricketer clinched his first IPL wicket in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad the same year.