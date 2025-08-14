MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 August 2025

Who is Saaniya Chandhok, the businesswoman Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun got engaged to

Saaniya is the granddaughter of noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.08.25, 01:08 PM
Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar

Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar Instagram

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok in an intimate ceremony recently, as per reports.

Saaniya, who has stayed away from the limelight, comes from a family that owns the InterContinental hotel, the popular Kwality ice cream, and Brooklyn Creamery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saaniya herself acts as designated partner and director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.

While photos from the ceremony have gone viral, neither of the two families have officially confirmed the engagement.

Arjun is an all-rounder who currently plays for the Goa team in domestic cricket.

During the 2020-21 season, Arjun made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana.

The 25-year-old cricketer was brought in for auction by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2021 IPL. He was selected in Mumbai's senior squad for the first time in September 2021.

He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The young cricketer clinched his first IPL wicket in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad the same year.

RELATED TOPICS

Arjun Tendulkar Sania Chandok
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan to set up new unit in military to supervise missile capabilities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force late Wednesday at a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the worst conflict in decades with India in May
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

PM speaks of competition to make India strong... But if umpire is biased, it becomes a farce

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT