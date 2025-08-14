Zaheer Khan set to end stint as mentor at Lucknow Super Giants after one year

Lucknow Super Giants are set to part ways with former India pacer Zaheer Khan a year after having him on board as mentor, sources told The Telegraph.

Zaheer replaced Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise to join KKR ahead of IPL 2024 before taking charge of Team India. He hadbeen associated with Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022, first as director of cricket before taking over as head of global development.

His exit was on the cards after Bharat Arun joined the franchise as bowling coach. The former India bowling coach is also expected to work with Durban Super Giants and Manchester Originals from next season.

It was expected that Zaheer would work towards turning around Super Giants’ fortunes with captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Justin Langer. The Australian’s continuity too is under a cloud as the management is looking to bring about changes in their support staff.

LSG failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season in IPL 2025 under Zaheer and Langer. They finished seventh in the 10-team league with 12 points.

There has been much speculation over the two failing to gel with frequent disagreements impacting team strategy and performance.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who is currently in the UK for The Hundred, is likely to announce a new director of cricket to streamline the functioning of the franchise.

Chandrakant Pandit had earlier quit as KKR head coach after failing to meet expectations in IPL 2025.