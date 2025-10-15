Trump threatens to move 2026 World Cup games from Boston, slams mayor over safety, politics

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he could consider relocating 2026 World Cup matches scheduled for the Boston area, citing public safety concerns and criticizing Mayor Michelle Wu.

"We could take them away," Trump said when asked about Boston's readiness to host. "I love the people of Boston, and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good."

"She's intelligent, but she's radical left, and they're taking over parts of Boston," he said. "We could get them back in about two seconds. All she has to do is call us. We'll go in and take them back, but she's afraid to because she thinks it's bad politically."

Seven World Cup games are slated for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, about 30 miles southwest of Boston, as part of the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA finalized the 16 host cities and match allocations in 2022.

Trump suggested he could appeal directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and get the games relocated.

"If somebody is doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni -- the head of FIFA who's phenomenal -- and I would say, ‘Let's move into another location,' and they would do that," Trump said. "He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it very easily."

Tournament control ultimately rests with FIFA. Earlier this month, FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani reiterated the body's authority over venue decisions: "It's FIFA's tournament, FIFA's jurisdiction. FIFA makes those decisions."

Trump's remarks came during his White House appearance with Argentine President Javier Milei, days after Boston police reported multiple arrests tied to a late-night street gathering that turned violent. Wu's office did not immediately comment.

World Cup organizers have touted significant economic impact for host markets, with high demand reported since ticket applications opened. Any late venue changes would entail extensive logistical and contractual hurdles, given that the tournament's June 11 kickoff is eight months away.

The first match in Boston is scheduled for June 13, featuring teams from Group C on Day 3 of the tournament.