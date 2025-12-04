East Bengal vs Punjab FC kicks off Super Cup semis, FC Goa face Mumbai City

East Bengal will face a stern test from Punjab FC in the first semi-final of the Super Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday.

In the second semi-final at the same venue, defending champions FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC.

The group stage matches were played in October-November, followed by a break as India prepared for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. FC Goa also featured in a group match of the AFC Champions League 2.

East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener by Dempo SC, but routed Chennaiyin FC 4-0. In the final group match against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they held them to a 0-0 draw, which ensured they qualified for the semi-finals on goal difference. Those matches were in October.

“Our preparation has been ongoing for months, not just this last phase. We began our training camp in July, played pre-season tournaments, and integrated several new players.

“This period helped us build automatisms, understanding, and collective knowledge. We trust our identity and game model. We feel mature in what we do, and tomorrow we need to bring that onto the pitch to achieve the best result,” East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon said at the pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

Full-back Jay Gupta, gearing up for what could be a big week for his club, echoed the anticipation.

“This tournament secures a spot in Asia, something our fans truly deserve. We’re fully prepared and eager to get on the pitch.”

Punjab FC’s defensive resilience has been widely discussed, but when asked about potential weaknesses, Bruzon was firm in his assessment.

“We have huge respect for Punjab. They haven’t conceded a single goal in the group stage. They are aggressive, compact, resilient, and strong in vertical transitions. We anticipate changes from them, including some new additions, so we’re prepared for variations in line-up, substitutions, and possibly their system.”