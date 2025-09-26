Smriti Mandhana says India Women believe they are match-winners ahead of ODI World Cup

Smriti Mandhana thinks that the current India women’s cricket team is a much stronger one, in which “everyone believes they are match-winners”.

With the ODI World Cup days away, the India Women vice-captain is counting on players’ self-belief to do well as a team in the mega event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think our belief has cha­nged a lot and it only changes with what work you put behind it. When the effort is there, the fight will always be there,” Mandhana told

JioHotstar.

“That’s one thing that has changed with this team — everyone believes they are match-winners,” she added.

India Women are yet to win an ICC title and they are despe­rate to break the trophy jinx at the home World Cup this time.

“We all have been waiting for this World Cup. A lot of things have changed for women’s cricket in India since 2013 when I was a kid. I am really excited to see how the stadiums turn out and the way they will support.

“The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has made us immune to the loud crowd as well,” the 29-year-old said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma echoed Mandhana. “Our mindset has changed now a bit, regardless of the team we are facing and the format,” she said.

India, coached by Amol Muzumdar, play their first match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.