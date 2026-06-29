Centre Court return for Serena: Williams comeback lights up Wimbledon 2026 draw buzz

A wild-card entrant rarely commands attention in a grand slam. But then, it is not often that you get one, who had taken the sport to new heights with 23 grand slam titles under her belt, decides to make a comeback.

When Wimbledon returns on Monday, it will have an unmistakable headline act: the return of Serena Williams.

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Four years after stepping away from singles competition, the 44-year-old seven-time Wimbledon champion has accepted a wild card for the singles draw.

Serena will also play in the doubles with sister Venus. The duo in their heydays had won 14 grand slam doubles titles.

Serena’s comeback is loaded with nostalgia. Wimbledon has been her happy hunting ground — though she has seen extraordinary success on all surfaces — where her booming serve and aggressive style of play had given her iconic stature.

Even after years away from the tour, her aura remains unmatched. Fans are eager to see whether one of the greatest champions of the sport can still produce flashes of the brilliance that defined an era.

Realistically, however, expectations need to be tempered. The women’s game is faster and deeper than ever, and the physical demands of matches over two weeks are immense.

For the 44-year-old Serena, sustaining top-level intensity through multiple rounds will be a formidable challenge.

“I think in general my expectations are definitely different for the first time in my career,” Serena said on Sunday. “I feel like I’m going to enjoy being out there.”

Serena will face Maya Joint in the first round on the Centre Court on Tuesday. Maya, a 20-year old who has won only two grand slam matches till date. To put things in perspective, she was born in 2006, when Serena had already completed a career grand slam. However, if Serena does go past Joint, she may have to deal with defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, is still chasing her first Wimbledon title and is heavily favoured to win this time. Sabalenka, however, is dealing with mental strength issues.

Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and former champion Elena Rybakina remain contenders for the title.

The men’s competition, in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, will remain focused on defending champion Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

However, they have landed on the same half of the draw, while Taylor Fritz opens against Jack Draper in a first-round blockbuster.

Djokovic, a seven-time champion at the grass-court major, could meet the World No. 1 Sinner in the semi-finals.

The Italian is favoured to retain his crown, given his expertise on grass.

Yet writing off Djokovic is never a smart thing to do. The last of the Big Three, Djokovic is still hungry for his record-extending 25th grand slam title.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, even at 39, has the experience, tactical intelligence and unmatched ability to raise his level at grand slams to make him a genuine contender for the title.

Second seed Alexander Zverev, after breaking his grand slam jinx at the French Open this year, will be keen to take home another winner’s trophy.

Wimbledon promises compelling storylines. This time, will nostalgia rule in the form of Serena and Djokovic? Or will there be a new champion rising in the horizon?

The fortnight is set for drama worthy of tennis’s most celebrated stage.