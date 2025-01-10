Novak Djokovic claims he was poisoned during Covid-19 detention in Australia

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has claimed that he was poisoned during his detention in Australia in early 2022.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 36-year-old claimed that the controversial period in which he was held in an immigration detention center was marked by severe health issues, which he believes were the result of being deliberately poisoned.

“I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” he told the magazine,

Asked what he meant, he said: “I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I was, I had a really high level of heavy metal. Heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury.”

The interviewer asked: “You’re saying from maybe the food or something?”

He replied: “That’s the only way”,”

Djokovic was detained by Australian authorities in January 2022 after his visa was canceled due to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19. The detention sparked global protests and legal battles, with the tennis star ultimately being deported after a series of court hearings.

Djokovic had initially traveled to the Australian Open in Melbourne to defend his title but faced a lengthy ordeal after being detained at the airport.

During his time in detention, Djokovic reported experiencing a range of symptoms, including nausea, weakness, and dizziness. The tennis player said he found it difficult to get adequate medical attention, leading him to believe the conditions of his detention played a role in his ill health.

“There were a lot of days when I felt so weak that I couldn't even get out of bed,” Djokovic told Hungarian magazine Blic. “I’m not someone to speak lightly about my health, but what I went through during that period was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It was as though my body was shutting down.”

Djokovic’s experience, he believes, was part of a broader, systemic issue of mistreatment faced by individuals, especially high-profile ones, who found themselves caught in the crossfire of political and health-related policies.

The Serbian tennis icon, who went on to win the 2022 Wimbledon title after his return to competitive tennis, has remained a divisive figure in global sports. While his refusal to get vaccinated garnered significant criticism, Djokovic has steadfastly defended his right to make his health decisions.

Australian authorities have yet to comment on the claims made by Djokovic, and no formal investigation has been announced regarding the alleged poisoning.